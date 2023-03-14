(Reuters) – The head of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group said on Wednesday his forces had taken full control of the eastern part of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, scene of one of the bloodiest battles of the year-long war.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Man Group CEO takes home biggest pay package since 2008 - March 14, 2023
- EU watchdog extends deadline on Broadcom-VMware decision to June 21 - March 14, 2023
- White House praises Saudi-Boeing deal, says it will support U.S. jobs - March 14, 2023