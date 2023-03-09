(Reuters) – The head of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group said on Wednesday his forces had taken full control of the eastern part of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, scene of one of the bloodiest battles of the year-long war.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Israeli reservist colonel dismissed over judicial reform protest - March 9, 2023
- GM to take up to $1.5 billion charge on voluntary separation program - March 9, 2023
- Uganda considers bill to criminalise identifying as LGBTQ - March 9, 2023