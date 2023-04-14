(Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund said its executive board had approved a four-year $15.6 billion loan programme for Ukraine, part of a global $115 billion package to support the country’s economy as it battles Russia’s 13-month-old invasion.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- US Dollar (DXY): Weaker as Falling Inflation Fuels Fed Rate Cut Speculation - April 14, 2023
- Pakistan’s cenbank governor says inflation to begin decelerating over next few months - April 14, 2023
- Japan inflation seen persisting, export slowdown to push up trade deficit – Reuters poll - April 14, 2023