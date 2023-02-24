(Reuters) – The Russian-installed governor of Ukraine’s Donetsk region said units of the Wagner contract militia were advancing in the town of Bakhmut, with fighting taking place in previously Ukrainian-held neighbourhoods.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Aussie, Kiwi Struggling Ahead of Key US Economic Reports - February 24, 2023
- Russian 2023 budget deficit to widen as price caps take effect – Scope - February 24, 2023
- U.S., China to hold deputy-level bilateral talks on debt – sources - February 24, 2023