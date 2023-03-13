(Reuters) – The head of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group said on Wednesday his forces had taken full control of the eastern part of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, scene of one of the bloodiest battles of the year-long war.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Biden hosts UK, Australia to reveal anti-China submarine pact - March 13, 2023
- First Republic slumps as additional financing fails to soothe deposit outflow fears - March 13, 2023
- Marketmind: Banks rescued, rates recoil, stress builds - March 13, 2023