By Andrew Hay (Reuters) – A Santa Fe judge on Friday was to consider a plea deal that could bring the first conviction for the 2021 shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during filming of the Western movie “Rust” in New Mexico.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- S&P 500 Weekly Price Forecast – Stock Markets Threatened Major Resistance Barrier - March 31, 2023
- U.S. seeks to keep Yemen-bound ammunition seized from Iran - March 31, 2023
- Crude Oil Weekly Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Recover for the Week - March 31, 2023