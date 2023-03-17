BEIJING (Reuters) – SAIC Volkswagen Automotive Co is offering 3.7 billion yuan ($537 million) in cash subsidies for car purchases in China, joining more than 40 brands in what analysts have called a price war in the world’s largest auto market.
