(Reuters) -Salesforce Inc on Wednesday forecast first-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates as pandemic-induced migration to hybrid-work models boosts demand, sending the cloud-based software provider’s shares up 10% after markets.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Tesla plans to halve production costs, affordable car a no show - March 1, 2023
- South Korea February factory activity shrinks for eighth month - March 1, 2023
- Ecuador legislative commission backs impeachment process against Lasso - March 1, 2023