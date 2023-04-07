SEOUL (Reuters) -Samsung Electronics Co Ltd reported a likely 96% plunge in first-quarter operating profit on Friday, worse than analysts had forecast, as a chip glut worsened and buyers slowed purchases amid a global economic slowdown.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY and sub-130 in the Hands of the US Jobs Report - April 6, 2023
- Japan’s crackdown on truck driver overtime raises fears of economic breakdown - April 6, 2023
- Samsung Elec Q1 profit likely plunged 96% as chip glut slashes prices - April 6, 2023