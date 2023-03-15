SEOUL (Reuters) – Samsung Electronics Co Ltd on Wednesday said it will invest around 300 trillion won ($230 billion) by 2042 to develop what the government called the world’s largest chip-making base, in line with efforts to enhance South Korea’s chip industry.
