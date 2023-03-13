By Ludwig Burger and Dina Kartit (Reuters) -France’s Sanofi has agreed to acquire Provention Bio for $2.9 billion to bolster its work on type 1 diabetes therapy and to strengthen its drug pipeline following development setbacks.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- No relief for European stocks as bank selloff continues - March 13, 2023
- Sanofi hones in on type 1 diabetes in $2.9 billion Provention Bio deal - March 13, 2023
- Taiwan says defence spending to focus on readying for ‘total blockade’ by China - March 13, 2023