(Reuters) – Santander Consumer USA on Wednesday postponed the sale of bonds worth $942 million that are backed by subprime auto loans as the deepening Credit Suisse Group AG crisis added to turmoil in debt markets, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- BTC Faces the Risk of Sub-$23,000 on Banking Sector Jitters - March 15, 2023
- Analysis-Swiss blank cheque wins some time for Credit Suisse - March 15, 2023
- Stocks slide, safety shines as bank fears spread - March 15, 2023