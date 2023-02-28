MADRID (Reuters) – Spain’s Santander said on Tuesday it intends to raise its return on tangible equity ratio (ROTE) for the period 2023-2025 to between 15%-17% from a current 13.37% thanks to higher lending and higher interest rates in its core markets.
