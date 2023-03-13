BERLIN (Reuters) – Software group SAP said on Monday it had agreed to sell its stake in data analytics firm Qualtrics for $7.7 billion as part of the acquisition of Qualtrics by funds affiliated with financial investor Silver Lake.
