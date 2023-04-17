COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – SAS will not be using the second tranche of its $700 million debtor-in-possession (DIP) term loan in the second quarter of the year, due to stronger than expected development of the airline’s liquidity, the airline said on Monday.
