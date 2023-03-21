By Aziz El Yaakoubi RIYADH (Reuters) – Saudi authorities have released a U.S. citizen jailed for 19 years for posting criticism of the government on Twitter but he remains banned from travelling, his son said, as the kingdom moves to ease tension with the United States.
