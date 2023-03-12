By Hadeel Al Sayegh and Maha El Dahan DUBAI (Reuters) – Saudi Arabian oil giant Aramco on Sunday reported a record net profit in 2022, boosted by higher energy prices, increased volumes sold and improved margins for refined products.
