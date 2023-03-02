RIYADH (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia has launched 192 billion riyals ($51.2 billion) of investments led by local companies, including oil giant Aramco, SABIC and Ma’aden, under a government-backed initiative, state news agency SPA reported.
