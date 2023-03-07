LONDON (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister on Tuesday said increased engagement with Syria might pave the way for its return to the Arab League as ties thaw after more than a decade of isolation, but it was currently too early to discuss such a step.
