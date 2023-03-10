BEIJING (Reuters) – The successful talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia in Beijing are a victory for dialogue and peace, China’s top diplomat Wang Yi said on Friday, following the major diplomatic coup for China in Middle East geopolitics.
