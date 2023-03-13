By Mohammed Benmansour RIYADH (Reuters) – Saudi ceramic artist Awatif Al-Keneibit walks proudly into a gallery displaying her work in Riyadh, where statues and earthenware figurines witness the return of plastic arts to Saudi Arabia after decades of religious restriction.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Investors bet more on the Bank of England pausing rate hikes - March 13, 2023
- Germany imposes moratorium on German SVB branch - March 13, 2023
- Taiwan’s VP to seek ruling party nomination for presidential run - March 13, 2023