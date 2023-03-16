BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday he will seek to boost European competitiveness through reforms at an EU summit in Brussels next week, including making state aid more flexible and completing capital markets and banking unions.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Airbus is tackling supply chain problems, senior executive says - March 16, 2023
- How Credit Suisse has evolved over 167 years - March 16, 2023
- Scholz to seek reforms to boost EU competitiveness at Brussels summit - March 16, 2023