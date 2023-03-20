SINGAPORE (Reuters) – A volatile day looms in Asia on Monday, as investors’ relief at a rescue deal for Credit Suisse and co-ordinated support from global central banks was tinged with nerves over how deep troubles run in the world’s banking and financial system.
