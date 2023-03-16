SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Asian stocks tumbled on Thursday, and investors bought gold, bonds and the dollar as fear of a banking crisis was reignited by fresh troubles at Credit Suisse, leaving markets on edge ahead of a European Central Bank meeting later in the day.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Marketmind: ECB into the eye of banking storm - March 16, 2023
- Selling slows as Credit Suisse taps central bank cash - March 16, 2023
- FTX transferred $2.2 billion to Bankman-Fried via related entities, new managers say - March 16, 2023