WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A group of senators in Congress on Monday proposed legislation to raise the mandatory commercial pilot retirement age to 67 from 65, in a bid to address airline industry staffing issues.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- U.S. judge orders $1.68 billion payout to families over 1983 Beirut bombing - March 22, 2023
- Senators propose raising US commercial pilots mandatory retirement age - March 22, 2023
- UK police link attacks where men set on fire after leaving mosques - March 22, 2023