By Diadie Ba DAKAR (Reuters) – Senegal’s leading opposition politician and presidential aspirant Ousmane Sonko on Thursday received a two-month suspended prison sentence for libel in a case involving the tourism minister, the minister’s lawyer El Hadji Diouf said.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Senegal opposition politician handed light sentence, still viable for presidency - March 30, 2023
- US weekly jobless claims rise moderately; fourth-quarter GDP trimmed - March 30, 2023
- Kamala Harris announces Tanzania trade boost during Africa tour - March 30, 2023