By Bate Felix and Ngouda Dione DAKAR (Reuters) -Police fired tear gas at stone-hurling protestor during street clashes in Senegal’s capital on Thursday, ahead of a court case involving a prominent opposition politician that has triggered widespread anger among the West African country’s youth.
