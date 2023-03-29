By Diadie Ba DAKAR (Reuters) – Shops and banks closed early on Wednesday as Senegal braced for fresh protests called by the opposition coalition over a court case involving one of its leaders that has already fuelled violence ahead of presidential elections next year.
