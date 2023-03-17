TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) -A high-ranking envoy of President Joe Biden will travel to Panama and Honduras this month, the U.S. Department of State said on Thursday, days after Honduras said it would establish formal diplomatic ties with China.
