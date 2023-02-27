By William James LONDON (Reuters) -Britain’s opposition Labour Party said a measure of living standards could fall behind that of Poland by 2030 and eventually Hungary and Romania, citing an analysis of economic output per head based on trend growth since 2010.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Artist gets threats over painting of Kosovo, Serbian leaders kissing - February 27, 2023
- Setting out growth plan, UK opposition Labour warn Britain is in downward spiral - February 27, 2023
- Nissan raises global EV targets; to boost U.S. input - February 27, 2023