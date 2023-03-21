BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Seven out of 30 allies met NATO’s military spending target of 2% of GDP in 2022, one country less than in 2021 before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the alliance’s chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday, urging allies to boost defence investment more quickly.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Streaming boosts recorded music revenue, China market growing - March 21, 2023
- Analysis-How Trump will use any indictment to fire up his 2024 campaign - March 21, 2023
- Aftermath of Credit Suisse rescue: What you need to know - March 21, 2023