By Mubasher Bukhari LAHORE, Pakistan (Reuters) – Pakistani police and supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan clashed on Tuesday ahead of his possible arrest outside his home in the eastern city of Lahore, a government spokesman and witnesses said.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Can Ethereum Reach $3000? - March 14, 2023
- Ukraine starts producing shells for Soviet-era tanks - March 14, 2023
- Soggy California drenched anew as Nor’easter buries New England, New York - March 14, 2023