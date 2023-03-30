STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – H&M, the world’s second-biggest fashion retailer, reported on Thursday a surprise operating profit for the December-February period, despite weak demand as consumers curtailed spending amid soaring inflation.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- French court opposes extradition of Ukraine billionaire Zhevago - March 30, 2023
- EU needs to ‘de-risk’ ties with changing China – EU executive chief - March 30, 2023
- Vatican repudiates colonial-era ‘doctrine of discovery’ - March 30, 2023