By Ankur Banerjee SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Asian shares rose sharply on Wednesday while the dollar was on the defensive as easing concerns over the banking sector revived risk appetite, while Alibaba’s stock soared on the internet behemoth’s plans to split into six units.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Putin ally meets India’s Modi in New Delhi - March 29, 2023
- Ukraine says IOC retreating on principles over Russian athletes - March 29, 2023
- Support gaining to add aviation in green classification – EU official - March 29, 2023