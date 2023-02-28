By Ankur Banerjee SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Asian shares nudged higher on Tuesday, tracking small gains on Wall Street, while the U.S. dollar paused after a sharp rally as month-end flows lift sentiment and investors adjust to expectations of more interest rate hikes.
