SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Asian stocks tumbled on Thursday, and investors bought gold, bonds and the dollar as fear of a banking crisis was reignited by fresh troubles at Credit Suisse, leaving markets on edge ahead of a European Central Bank meeting later in the day.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Moldovan parliament approves law on Romanian language - March 16, 2023
- Banking rout fuels U.S. oil hedging, as investors seek to limit losses - March 16, 2023
- U.S. judge refuses to delay Voyager-Binance sale during DOJ appeals - March 16, 2023