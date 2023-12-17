Shiba Inu (SHIB) price soared to a new 2023 peak of $0.000012 on Sunday. On-chain analysis examines how traders have reacted to Binance’s latest statement
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price to Overtake BONK and DOGE after Binance’s Latest Announcement? - December 17, 2023
- Silver Prices Forecast: XAG/USD Eyes Weekly Growth as Fed Eases Monetary Stance - December 17, 2023
- Crypto News Today: SHIB Grabs the Headlines as BTC-Spot ETF Approval Window Nears - December 17, 2023