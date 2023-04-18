(Reuters) – Inspections of ships moving grains from Ukraine have restarted after a pause which threatened to shut down the Black Sea shipping corridor, the RIA news agency cited the Russian foreign ministry as saying on Tuesday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Ship inspections restart under Ukraine grain deal – RIA - April 18, 2023
- China fiscal revenue turns higher in March on recovering economic activity - April 18, 2023
- Oil edges up as China’s economy gathers pace - April 18, 2023