(Reuters) – A Danish-owned vessel that was boarded by pirates in the Gulf of Guinea on Saturday was spotted about 540 miles further off shore on Tuesday, according to a maritime cooperation centre monitoring security in the area.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Ship seized by pirates seen 540 miles west from Gulf of Guinea attack point - March 29, 2023
- Calmer Markets After the Storm - March 29, 2023
- German government plans to deploy troops to Niger as part of EU mission - March 29, 2023