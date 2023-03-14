By Jonathan Stempel NEW YORK (Reuters) – Signature Bank and three former top executives were sued on Tuesday by shareholders who accused the New York bank of fraudulently proclaiming it was financially strong a mere three days before it was seized by a state regulator.
