By Hannah Lang and Pete Schroeder (Reuters) – New York’s financial regulator said its decision to close Signature Bank had “nothing to do with crypto,” citing what it called “a significant crisis of confidence in the bank’s leadership” that occurred over the weekend after regulators shuttered
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Spain’s Princess Leonor to do military training for three years - March 14, 2023
- Signature Bank’s closure had ‘nothing to do with crypto’- New York regulator - March 14, 2023
- Exclusive: Semiconductor manufacturer Infinera explores sale -source - March 14, 2023