(Reuters) – Bank stocks around the world plunged on Monday even as President Joe Biden vowed to ensure the safety of the U.S. banking system, after Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank collapsed.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Russia, Ukraine battle for Bakhmut as ICC seeks war crime arrest warrants - March 13, 2023
- UK’s Hunt sets out English ‘investment zones’ ahead of budget - March 13, 2023
- Texas judge sets hearing in case seeking to ban abortion pill nationwide - March 13, 2023