(Reuters) – SVB Financial Group and two top executives were sued on Monday by shareholders, who accused them of concealing how rising interest rates would leave its Silicon Valley Bank unit, which failed last week, “particularly susceptible” to a bank run.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Silicon Valley Bank parent, CEO, CFO are sued by shareholder for fraud - March 13, 2023
- U.S. credit default swaps rise on worries about bank failure contagion - March 13, 2023
- Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen set to testify before grand jury - March 13, 2023