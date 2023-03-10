By Tom Westbrook SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Falling bank stocks drove Asian markets lower on Friday, while bonds rallied and expectations for U.S. interest rate rises were reduced after a surprise capital raising at a Silicon Valley startup lender unleashed fears of broader banking-system stress.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Fell Back to Critical Technical Levels - March 10, 2023
- Silicon Valley Bank slams global shares, US payrolls loom - March 10, 2023
- Dollar steady as volatile markets brace for payroll data, yen slides - March 10, 2023