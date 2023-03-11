By Lananh Nguyen and Pete Schroeder NEW YORK (Reuters) – Employees of Silicon Valley Bank were offered 45 days of employment at 1.5 times their salary by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, the regulator that took control of the collapsed lender on Friday, according to an
