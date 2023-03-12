By David Randall and Davide Barbuscia NEW YORK (Reuters) – Cracks are appearing in the global financial system as the decade-long era of cheap money ends, with some investors worrying the shock collapse of Silicon Valley Bank signals world markets may be on the cusp of
