By Dietrich Knauth (Reuters) – SVB Financial, the bankrupt parent company of Silicon Valley Bank, has lost access to its financial records after the bank was placed into receivership by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), according to court documents filed in Manhattan on Sunday.
