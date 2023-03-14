MILAN (Reuters) – The Silk-FAW start-up comprising U.S. automotive engineering and design company Silk EV and Chinese automaker FAW has abandoned plans to build a production plant in Italy, according to a local government document reviewed by Reuters on Tuesday.
