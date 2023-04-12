SINGAPORE/ABIDJAN (Reuters) – A Singapore-registered oil tanker was boarded by “unidentified persons” about 300 nautical miles (555 km) off Ivory Coast in the Gulf of Guinea on Monday, the city-state’s authorities said on Tuesday night.
