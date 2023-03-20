SINGAPORE (Reuters) – A Singapore shoe recycling project will be subject to surprise inspections following a Reuters investigation that found footwear it donated to the scheme was not recycled, Singapore’s minister of culture said on Monday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Kremlin tells officials to stop using iPhones – Kommersant newspaper - March 20, 2023
- Singapore to tighten shoe recycling controls after Reuters report - March 20, 2023
- Futures fall as Credit Suisse rescue, liquidity steps fail to quell bank scare - March 20, 2023